Gresham (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's walkhrough practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After the promotion of tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on Monday, the Cardinals were signaling Gresham's availability was coming down to a game-time decision. Ultimately, Gresham earned active status and utterly dominated the offensive snaps given to tight ends, receiving 55 of the 81 (as opposed to 19 for Troy Niklas and two for Ifeanyi Momah). The usage translated to the box score, which displayed five catches (on nine targets) for 47 yards for Gresham by game's end. However, the Cardinals were without John Brown (quadriceps) and David Johnson (wrist), while J.J. Nelson (hamstring) earned only 52 offensive snaps, so Gresham clearly took advantage of the situation. With Brown and Nelson also participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Gresham could fall to the fifth or sixth option in the passing attack Sunday versus the 49ers.