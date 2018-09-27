Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited Wednesday
Gresham (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In his return to action Sunday for the first time since tearing his Achilles in Week 17 of last season, Gresham clearly was on a pitch count, taking on 17 of the Cardinals' 50 offensive snaps. He was targeted twice, but couldn't haul in the pass from Sam Bradford while nabbing the one from rookie Josh Rosen for a nine-yard gain. There's little doubt the team will employ some sort of a cap on his workload for the foreseeable future, making it difficult to forecast significant output. Hindering him further is the presence of Ricky Seals-Jones, who has eight catches (on 15 targets) for 71 yards and a touchdown through three games.
