Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited with back injury
Gresham (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Gresham isn't carrying a designation of Achilles or heel for the first time since tearing the former Week 17 of last season. However, the 30-year-old tight end continues to tend to some bumps and bruises after enjoying a Week 9 bye. Look for Gresham to serve primarily in a blocking role due to the protection issues of the offensive line, with only the occasional target due to the presence of pass-catching TE Ricky Seals-Jones.
