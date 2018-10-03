Gresham (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals have eased Gresham back into action, giving him 17 snaps in Week 3 and then 33 snaps in Week 4. He's likely in no real danger of missing Sunday's game in San Francisco, where the 30-year-old figures to continue sharing work with Ricky Seals-Jones.

