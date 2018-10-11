Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Logs limited practice Thursday
Gresham (Achilles) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After no practice Wednesday, Gresham's showing Thursday should allay concerns about the veteran tight end, who is a little more than nine months removed from tearing his Achilles. His workload the past three games has read 34, 55 and 54.9 percent of the offensive snaps, but targets have been few and far between. With a stat line of 2-20-0 on three targets, Gresham is clearly taking a back seat to Ricky Seals-Jones (10-123-1 on 25 targets).
