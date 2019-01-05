Gresham reeled in nine of his 12 targets for 94 yards and one touchdowns in 13 games during the 2018 season.

Gresham didn't have much problem seeing the field in his ninth pro season, ranking behind just Ricky Seals-Jones in terms of offensive snap share (44.3 versus 56.9 percent) among Cardinals tight ends. However, Gresham didn't come close to upholding his standard, production-wise, from three previous years in Arizona, setting career lows in all receiving categories. Gresham has two years remaining on a lucrative contract signed in March of 2017, but considering the lack of output in 2018, it wouldn't surprise if management explored getting out of the deal, despite significant dead-cap hits, per OverTheCap.com.