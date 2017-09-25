Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: May miss MNF
The Cardinals' decision to promote tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad Monday afternoon suggests Gresham (ribs) is in danger of missing Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Gresham likely would play, but the veteran tight end remained limited at practice throughout the week and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. Should Gresham end up sitting, Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah will get most of the snaps at tight end, with Seal-Jones providing depth and perhaps contributing on special teams. Gresham drew four targets Week 1 and missed Week 2.
