Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: May stay on PUP list
Coach Steve Wilks isn't sure if Gresham (Achilles) will be removed from the PUP list before the start of the regular season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 17 last year, Gresham will be ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season if he's kept on the PUP list. The fact that it's even a consideration suggests he can essentially be ruled out for Week 1 against Washington. Rickey Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes are the favorites for playing time at tight end, with RSJ the clear choice for those seeking potential fantasy impact.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Lands on PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Aiming for active status Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Uncertain for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tears Achilles•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Injures Achilles on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Receives clearance for return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...