Coach Steve Wilks isn't sure if Gresham (Achilles) will be removed from the PUP list before the start of the regular season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 17 last year, Gresham will be ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season if he's kept on the PUP list. The fact that it's even a consideration suggests he can essentially be ruled out for Week 1 against Washington. Rickey Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes are the favorites for playing time at tight end, with RSJ the clear choice for those seeking potential fantasy impact.