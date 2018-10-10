Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Misses practice
Gresham (Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
This might be indicative of a minor setback, considering Gresham was a limited practice participant the past two Wednesdays. It's also possible the Cardinals are just making more of an effort to manage his workload as he tries to regains his top form after suffering an Achilles tear Week 17 last season. Gresham has caught two of three targets for 20 yards in three games this year, averaging 26 snaps per contest. His part-time role in a struggling offense is unlikely to yield any fantasy utility.
