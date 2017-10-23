Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Nabs one pass Sunday
Gresham posted one catch (on three targets) for 18 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams in London.
Gresham's share of the offensive snaps fell to a season-low 61 percent, but his usage appears to have changed after Carson Palmer left the contest. Prior to Palmer suffering a fractured left arm at the 5:48 mark of the second quarter, Gresham saw all three of his targets. With Drew Stanton taking over the offense thereafter, Gresham's only marks in the game log were penalties (holding and a false start) on the final two plays of the third quarter. As the season winds on, Gresham may be hard-pressed to produce if he's asked to serve more as a blocker than a receiver.
