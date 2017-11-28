Gresham earned 50 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-24 victory against the Jaguars.

Gresham reached the end zone in Weeks 9 and 10, marking his only touchdowns of the season. With Blaine Gabbert under center the past two games, Gresham has led all Cardinals tight ends in usage but gathered in just three of four targets for 23 yards combined. Meanwhile, undrafted free agent TE Ricky Seals-Jones has displayed a strong rapport with Gabbert, likely due to working together on the scout team for much of the season. As evidence, Seals-Jones' 25 snaps on offense the last two weeks have translated to seven catches for 126 yards and three TDs. Although Gresham's workload is unlikely to decrease moving forward, his ability as a blocker may inhibit his chances to contribute as a receiver.