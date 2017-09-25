Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Playing Monday
Gresham (ribs) is listed as active Monday against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While there was some worry he'd sit out again, Gresham will miss just one game as a result of the rib injury sustained in the season opener. Assuming he's healthy, he should receive the majority of the tight-end snaps, which could yield fruit with skill-position players like David Johnson (wrist) and John Brown (quadriceps) sidelined.
