Gresham (Achilles) took part in practice Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gresham is far ahead of the normal schedule expected of a player returning from a torn Achilles, which he suffered in the 2017 season finale. As evidence, he was activated from the PUP list Saturday, meaning the Cardinals expect him to play within the first six weeks of the campaign. While he goes through the final stages of recovery, Ricky Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes will hold down the fort at tight end.

