Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Practices Monday
Gresham (Achilles) took part in practice Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Gresham is far ahead of the normal schedule expected of a player returning from a torn Achilles, which he suffered in the 2017 season finale. As evidence, he was activated from the PUP list Saturday, meaning the Cardinals expect him to play within the first six weeks of the campaign. While he goes through the final stages of recovery, Ricky Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes will hold down the fort at tight end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Removed from PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: May stay on PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Lands on PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Aiming for active status Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Uncertain for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tears Achilles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...