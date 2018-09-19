Gresham (Achilles) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham took on every practice rep for the first time since tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season finale. After the session, coach Steve Wilks told Kyle Odegard of the team's official site that he's hopeful Gresham will suit up Sunday against the Bears. If he gets the all-clear, Gresham may have difficulty cutting into Ricky Seals-Jones' target share (12 through two games), especially in an offense that's been listless this season.

