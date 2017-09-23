Gresham (ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Gresham sat out last week's game due to his rib injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis at each of the Cardinals' three practice sessions this week, and head coach Bruce Arians expects him to return to action Monday night. If Gresham is indeed able to take the field, expect him to start at tight end like he usually does.