Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Monday
Gresham (ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Gresham sat out last week's game due to his rib injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis at each of the Cardinals' three practice sessions this week, and head coach Bruce Arians expects him to return to action Monday night. If Gresham is indeed able to take the field, expect him to start at tight end like he usually does.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Likely available in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Inactive in Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Listed as questionable after missing practice•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: No practice Wednesday•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week