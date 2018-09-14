Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Sunday
Gresham (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Since his activation from the PUP list on Sept. 1, Gresham has been a limited participant in every practice and inactive for the Cardinals' sole contest. Consequently, he doesn't seem like a great bet to suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 17 of last season, when he suffered a torn Achilles. Expect Ricky Seals-Jones to pick up most of the snaps afforded Cardinals tight ends, even when Gresham is back in action.
