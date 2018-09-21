Gresham (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham progressed enough in his recovery from a torn Achilles to log full practices this week, but the Cardinals are understandably wary in deeming him questionable less than nine months removed from the injury. Coach Steve Wilks relayed optimism regarding the tight end, but even if Gresham is active Sunday, he'll be on a limited snap count behind top pass-catching option Ricky Seals-Jones.