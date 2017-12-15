Gresham (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham was a new addition to the injury report this week and was unable to practice Thursday and Friday. The veteran tight end seems to be trending in the wrong direction at this point, which would leave Troy Niklas as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end if Gresham is unable to suit up Sunday.