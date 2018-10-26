Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Week 8
Gresham (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Gresham didn't make an appearance on the Cardinals' injury report until Friday, when he was listed as limited. He likely is dealing with the residual effects of his torn Achilles from Week 17 of last season, but his availability for Week 8 will be watched to see if he can play Sunday. If not, Ricky Seals-Jones would serve as the primary tight end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Goes without target Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Misses practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...