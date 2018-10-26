Gresham (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Gresham didn't make an appearance on the Cardinals' injury report until Friday, when he was listed as limited. He likely is dealing with the residual effects of his torn Achilles from Week 17 of last season, but his availability for Week 8 will be watched to see if he can play Sunday. If not, Ricky Seals-Jones would serve as the primary tight end.

