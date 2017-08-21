Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Reaches pay dirt Saturday
Gresham corralled his only target for a one-yard touchdown during Saturday's preseason loss versus the Bears.
Opening the scoring for the Cardinals, Gresham capped an 11-play, 43-yard drive that was set up by a 49-yard interception return from Tyrann Mathieu. After re-upping with the Cards in the offseason, Gresham is the tight end of choice for head coach Bruce Arians, but TEs in this offense are expected to supplement the blocking scheme rather than act as pass-catchers. No matter, Gresham was targeted in the red zone seven times in 2016, so he should be good for a few touchdowns in the upcoming campaign.
