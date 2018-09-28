Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Ready for Sunday
Gresham (Achilles) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
On the heels of his first game since tearing his Achilles in Week 17 of last season, Gresham was limited in the first two practices of this week before handling every rep Friday. He is thus ready to maintain or perhaps even increase his snap share Week 4. Nonetheless, he'll remain a distant second to Ricky Seals-Jones among Arizona tight ends until he proves healthy enough for a significant workload.
