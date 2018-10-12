Gresham (Achilles) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham is a candidate to land on the injury report all season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 17 of last season. No matter, he'll be hard-pressed to pass Ricky Seals-Jones in the pecking order for targets among Cardinals tight ends.

