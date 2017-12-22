Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Receives clearance for return
Gresham (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham was unable to take the field last weekend due to an illness, which proceeded to limit his practice reps Wednesday and Thursday. However, the shackles were removed Friday, as he handled every drill thrown his way. Upon his return, Gresham is a good bet among secondary receiving options to succeed with reinstated starting QB Drew Stanton. In Stanton's two starts this season, Gresham recorded a touchdown on both occasions in the midst of seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 87 yards.
