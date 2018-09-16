Gresham (Achilles) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham avoided the regular-season PUP list but has yet to log more than a limited practice the past two weeks. As such, the Cardinals likely are wary to introduce the tight end to in-game contact until he can handle a full workload at some point during game preparations. With Gresham still on the sideline, Ricky Seals-Jones will act as the team's primary pass-catching TE, even if Gabe Holmes gets a second consecutive start.