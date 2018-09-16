Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Remains sidelined Sunday
Gresham (Achilles) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham avoided the regular-season PUP list but has yet to log more than a limited practice the past two weeks. As such, the Cardinals likely are wary to introduce the tight end to in-game contact until he can handle a full workload at some point during game preparations. With Gresham still on the sideline, Ricky Seals-Jones will act as the team's primary pass-catching TE, even if Gabe Holmes gets a second consecutive start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Continues to be limited•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Won't be active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Practices Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.