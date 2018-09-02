Gresham (Achilles) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't mean Gresham will be available Week 1, but it does mean he'll be eligible to return before Week 7. He's likely still working his way back to full strength after suffering a torn Achilles in the final game of the season last year. Ricky Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes figure to get most of the snaps at tight end Week 1 against Washington.

