Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Returning to action Sunday
Gresham (Achilles) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham is poised to make his first appearance since tearing his Achilles during the 2017 season finale. That said, it wouldn't shock if he's merely active in the event something impacts the Cardinals' healthy tight ends, Ricky Seals-Jones or Gabe Holmes.
