Gresham tallied two catches, 23 yards and a touchdown off of three targets in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.

Gresham's second-quarter touchdown was his first score since Week 12 of last season. Gresham has a strong hold on the starting job with 69 offensive snaps on Sunday, but he plays in an Arizona offense that does not feature the tight end much. After eight catches in the first two games of the season, he's accumulated just nine in the last five contests. He's not fantasy starter material.