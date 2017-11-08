Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Scores against San Francisco
Gresham tallied two catches, 23 yards and a touchdown off of three targets in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Gresham's second-quarter touchdown was his first score since Week 12 of last season. Gresham has a strong hold on the starting job with 69 offensive snaps on Sunday, but he plays in an Arizona offense that does not feature the tight end much. After eight catches in the first two games of the season, he's accumulated just nine in the last five contests. He's not fantasy starter material.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Nabs one pass Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Totals 32 yards against Bucs•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited to two catches•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Hauls in two passes•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited Wednesday•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.