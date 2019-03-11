Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Set to be cut
Gresham will be released by the Cardinals later this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gresham has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $28 million contract that arguably makes him the most overpaid tight end in the league. He still has some value as a blocker, but he's averaged just 17.8 yards per game in 58 appearances for the Cardinals. The 30-year-old may have to settle for a backup role once he hits the open market, while Arizona will move forward with Charles Clay and Ricky Seals-Jones at tight end.
