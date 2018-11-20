Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Snags pass
Gresham caught one of his two targets for an eight-yard gain during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.
It was the seventh time in eight games this season that Gresham came away with one or no catches. Ricky Seals-Jones is the primary weapon at tight end in Arizona and even he has been inconsistent in his performances. Sunday brings a Chargers defense that has been on the rise in recent weeks.
