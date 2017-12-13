Gresham caught both of his targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans.

Gresham is nothing if not consistent. He's caught exactly two passes in seven of his last 10 games and has caught just one in two games. He maintains a stranglehold on Arizona's top job, with 49 of 65 offensive snaps logged on Sunday, but watch out. Ricky Seals-Jones is climbing up. He had 18 snaps on Sunday, up from single digits just a few weeks ago, and seems to be the future at the position for the Cardinals.