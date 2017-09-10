Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Suffers rib injury Sunday
Gresham injured his ribs during Sunday's loss in Detroit, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham was likely hurt on a veritable body slam during the Cardinals' last touchdown drive of the game, which drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. As the team's No. 1 tight end, his loss could cause a ripple effect for the pass protection in Arizona, as the next man up is the oft-injured Troy Niklas. Meanwhile, the only other TE on the 53-man roster is Ifeanyi Momah.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Reaches pay dirt Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Signs four-year deal with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Notches 37 catches in 2016•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Racks up 40 yards Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Available Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...