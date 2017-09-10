Gresham injured his ribs during Sunday's loss in Detroit, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham was likely hurt on a veritable body slam during the Cardinals' last touchdown drive of the game, which drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. As the team's No. 1 tight end, his loss could cause a ripple effect for the pass protection in Arizona, as the next man up is the oft-injured Troy Niklas. Meanwhile, the only other TE on the 53-man roster is Ifeanyi Momah.