Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tallies 22 yards Week 8
Gresham reeled in all three passes for 22 yards during Sunday's 18-15 win against the 49ers.
A late addition to the Week 8 injury report, Gresham's heel injury was a callback to his season-ending torn Achilles from the 2017 finale. He brushed it off, though, and logged 31 offensive snaps versus 48 for fellow tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who recorded two catches (on four targets) for 12 yards. Gresham's catch rate of 85.7 percent this season can't be denied, but with just seven targets in six games, his lack of volume keeps him on the outside looking in.
