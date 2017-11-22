Gresham was targeted once and recorded a 10-yard catch in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans.

You have to feel for Gresham. The former first-round pick was scoreless through the first six games of the season before going on a two-game touchdown streak to enter Sunday. All of a sudden, the new young gun -- Ricky Seals-Jones -- pops off two touchdowns in one game and Gresham is relegated to a single catch. Gresham's starting gig is far from on the line, he logged 45 offensive snaps to Seals-Jones' eight, but his production could keep taking hits if Seals-Jones heats up.