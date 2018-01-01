Gresham suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals' season ended Sunday, but this injury to Gresham will likely carry over into the 2018 season. He finished this past season with 298 yards and two touchdowns, and still has three years remaining on his current contract.

