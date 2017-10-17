Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Totals 32 yards against Bucs
Gresham nabbed both targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 38-33 win over Tampa Bay.
Gresham has now caught three or fewer passes in four of five games and has yet to total 50 yards receiving or a touchdown on the season. Arizona has never really featured the tight end under head coach Bruce Arians and, with Adrian Peterson capable of balancing the offense a little more than it has been to start the season, Arizona is unlikely to be pressed into throwing the tight ends the ball more.
