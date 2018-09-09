Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Won't be active Sunday
Gresham (Achilles) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.
Gresham managed limited practices all week, only to be ruled out on the first game day of the season. The development isn't a shock in the slightest considering he tore his Achilles in Week 17 of last year. With that knowledge, he may be closer to week-to-week than approaching a return to the field. While Gresham's recovery continues, Ricky Seals-Jones should be the primary pass-catching tight end, even if he yields starts to Gabe Holmes, as he did in the preseason.
