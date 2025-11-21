The Cardinals signed Jefferson to their active roster Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's not a good sign for Trey Benson (knee) being activated from injured reserve this week, though the Cardinals also have other injury concerns in the backfield, with Emari Demercado (ankle) ruled out and Bam Knight expected to play through an ankle injury of his own. Jefferson has been with Arizona's practice squad since the beginning of October, but he won't necessarily get touches even if he's active Sunday against the Jaguars.