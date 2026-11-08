The Cardinals elevated Ford from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Ford signed to Arizona's practice squad Oct. 14 and is now set to potentially make his gameday debut with the team Sunday in Seattle. He spent his first four NFL campaigns with Cleveland and averaged an acceptable 4.3 yards per carry with seven rushing touchdowns over 340 totes while also accumulating 647 yards and an additional five touchdowns on 107 catches across 57 games. Given that level of experience, it will be interesting to see how much the Cardinals utilize Ford on Sunday, though Tyler Allgeier is slated to work as the team's lead back, and Evan Hull will also factor into the mix.