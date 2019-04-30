Cardinals' Jerome Washington: Heads to Arizona
Washington signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Washington appeared in five games for Rutgers last season, catching 11 passes for 202 yards. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end will likely be fighting for a roster spot in a special teams role.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...