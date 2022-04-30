The Cardinals selected Luketa in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Luketa compiled just a half sack across his entire four-year collegiate career at Penn State, but that's partially because he bounced between inside linebacker and defensive end over the past two seasons. A 4.89 40-yard dash at 253 pounds isn't ideally, but Luketa always seemed to make heady plays and was a disruptive force in the backfield (8.5 tackles for a loss) when given the opportunity. Expect the 23-year-old to compete for a special teams role early on.