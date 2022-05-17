site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jessie Lemonier: Claimed by Cardinals
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2022
Lemonier was picked up off waivers by Arizona.
Lemonier will now join the
Cardinals after being waived by the Lions on Monday. The third-year linebacker has appeared in 13 total games between the Chargers and Detroit over his first two seasons and tallied 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing 155 defensive snaps and 44 special-teams snaps in 2021.
