Barksdale (concussion) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Steve Wilks said Barksdale was in the concussion protocol following last Sunday's loss to the Falcons, so it's curious he isn't listed at all on the injury report. Regardless, the 30-year-old appears to have cleared the concussion protocol and should continue to start at right tackle against the Rams in Week 16.