Barksdale sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Barksdale will now have to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Rams. The 30-year-old was let go by the Chargers at the start of December and was quickly signed by the Cardinals, and has started both games at right tackle with his new team.

