Walker emerged from Sunday's 38-24 victory against the Browns with seven tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble.

Walker didn't tally a tackle until the second quarter, but once he was on the ledger he didn't stop, culminating his day with a fourth-quarter hit on Ricky Seals-Jones that the tight end coughed up and resulted in a recovery and 24-yard return by teammate Jalen Thompson. The play set up the Cardinals' drive to its final three points of the game, and Walker left it having accumulated 39 tackles (29 solo) over the last eight games, all of them starts at inside linebacker.