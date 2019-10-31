Walker has earned the starting role in Arizona's base defense, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Walker will start at inside linebacker during base formations, while Haasan Reddick still stands to play a rotational role in coverage and during blitzes. In Week 8's loss to the Saints, Walker played 65 snaps on defense compared to Reddick's 36 snaps. Walker could have more weekly consistency notching tackles in his larger role, so he's worth monitoring in IDP formats.