Walker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Walker was able to put in limited practices all week. Tanner Vallejo saw his first snaps of the season in Week 14 and could be called on to fill in if the 27-year-old is forced to sit.

