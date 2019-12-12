Cardinals' Joe Walker: Limited Wednesday
Walker was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to an injury to his ribs.
Walker tallied seven solo tackles during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but may have picked up a ribs injury despite playing all 60 of the Cardinals' defensive snaps. If Walker's status for Week 15 against the Browns remains uncertain, Tanner Vallejo and Dennis Gardeck could be asked to prepare for additional reps.
