Cardinals' Joe Walker: Reaches double-digit tackles
Walker had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the 49ers.
Walker's production is fairly impressive considering he played only 57 percent of the defensive snaps Thursday. The 26-year-old entered the season with only 17 career tackles in 26 games, but he's earned his way into a starting role in the Cardinals' base defense.
