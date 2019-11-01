Walker had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the 49ers.

Walker's production is fairly impressive considering he played only 57 percent of the defensive snaps Thursday. The 26-year-old entered the season with only 17 career tackles in 26 games, but he's earned his way into a starting role in the Cardinals' base defense.

