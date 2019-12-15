Play

Walker (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Walker has slowly taken over the starting inside linebacker role this year, playing every snap over the last two weeks. The fourth-year pro recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) over the last two weeks, and he'll be tasked with slowing down Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in this contest.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories