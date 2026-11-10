The Cardinals signed Aguilar off the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Arizona has yet to announce a corresponding move, but top quarterback Gardner Minshew could be headed to injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks that may require season-ending surgery. An undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, Aguilar joins fellow rookie Carson Beck and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson as the healthy options in the Cardinals' quarterback room. Aguilar will likely settle in as the No. 3 option on the depth chart if Minshew is indeed placed on IR.